Local nurse practitioner cuts her own hair to work efficiently

ITHICA N.Y. (WETM) — A local nurse practitioner became her own hairdresser for a day after having a close experience with a sick patient.

Even with all her medical gear on, with longer hair, she felt more exposed to germs.

Now it’s uncertain at this time if COVID-19 clings to hair. According to the CDC, it can last up to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

Emily Dvorak, a local nurse practitioner with hospital medicine, said she began realizing that her coworkers were trimming facial hair and their hair in general.

“You know over the past couple of days when I was working I had noticed that a lot of more particularly men who had never shaved off their beards pretty much all facial hair was going we were seeing other people who were cutting their hair,” said Dvorak.

Dvorak realized that this was a good idea, since they were not provided with hair covers at the hospital.

She leaned on Youtube videos and her hairstylist to help her through cutting her own hair. For anyone thinking about cutting their own hair, she says go for it!