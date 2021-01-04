Local nursing home excited to receive first-round of COVID vaccine

CORNING, NY (WETM) – After a long and painful year, the Corning Center nursing home received its first round of life-saving vaccines for residents and employees.

Walgreens pharmacists administered 165 doses of the Pfizer vaccine inside of the facility. Kayleigh Smith, Corning Center Administer, said that over 80 percent of the residents got the vaccine today and roughly one-third of the staff.

“There is different methods in vaccinating your staff, with side effects of course anybody can receive a side effect and not feel like they want to work the next day, you know, if they have a headache, and they just don’t feel like coming in,” Smith said. “You certainly don’t want to vaccinate all of your staff and then not have the staff to come and take care of your people, so, there are a lot of different methods to figuring out who you are going to vaccinate and when you’re going to vaccinate, but we will have three clinics over the course of the next six weeks so everybody in the facility will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

Side effects from the vaccine could be fever chills tiredness or a headache according to the CDC.