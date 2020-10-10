Local organization hosts BBQ chicken fundraiser after battling COVID cancelations

GILLET, P.A (WETM)- The Lions Club is an international non-political service organization. Our local Lions club is the South Creek Lions Club. Today they hosted a chicken barbecue as a fundraiser, as the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many fundraisers they were previously supposed to have.

South Creek Lions Club Chair, David Rockwell says, “this year we’re doing it to make up for a lot of the fundraisers that got canceled because of COVID. We do a lot of food baskets for those in need in the community and this is just going to help with that and some other events that we have coming up.”

One of the organizations main goals is to provide eyeglasses for people. Proceeds from today’s fundraiser are going towards that initiative, so that the Lions Club can help as many people as they can.