Local organization peacefully encourages anti-abortion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Today is National Life Chain Day. For 33 years, “Life Chains” have formed across the United States, Canad, and the world, to make a public, prayerful, peaceful witness against legalized abortion. Local community members from the Chemung Valley 4 Life organization took part in the event.

They wanted to get the message out to the community that there are other options, besides abortion, and people in the area that can help.

“Many women feel forced into it because of the situation they’re in but there are all kinds of options for those people. In this very area, we have people that will help you. Help you through your pregnancy. Help you after the pregnancy. We could get you hooked up with adoption agencies if you want to go that route, so there’s always another option. There are people in the community that want to help you,” said Chemung Valley 4 Life President Stephen Spaulding.

The group stood for an hour holding their signs and ended with a silent prayer.