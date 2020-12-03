Local petition calling to “Reopen Chemung County”

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – An online petition called, “Reopen Chemung County,” began circulating online on Tuesday and gained about 800 signatures by noon this Friday.

The petition is against the yellow and orange zone restrictions put into place by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The restrictions are called “arbitrary” and the executive order states as an “assault” on Constitutional Rights.

One of the petition organizers and a local activist, RC Ike, says a number of small businesses, elected officials and some attorneys came together to create this petition.

For the link to the petition click here.

Ike says the spike in COVID-19 cases should have been expected with reopening schools. However, he states that local businesses have no traces to this surge.

“It’s not a level playing field for the businesses in the orange,” said Ike. “Literally five miles away, depending on where you’re at five to 10 miles away, they are open. We operated at a low point, on the cases for a long time.”

Ike also says that the zoning restrictions are not only hurting local businesses but impacting the employees as well.

“A little over what so what are we at 36 hours roughly,” said Ike. “We’ve gained, 800 signatures, not all of them are small business owners, but they may be employees, family and friends, and other business owners that have been impacted or seeing the impact on their friends and family. “

