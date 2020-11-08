Local reactions to the 2020 presidential election

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After four long days of anticipation and vote-counting, Joseph R. Biden Junior is now the President-elect of the United States of America according to NBC news. Locals are divided on the news some relieved while others saddened.

“Thank you Jesus!” Elmira native, living in Chicago

“Now, like I say, it’s premature.” Elmira resident

Many Elmira residents did not want to speak on camera while heading to the store, but one local even wore her support with a Biden mask.

“I’m so happy. There is a God, thank you so much. “ Elmira Heights resident

With Joe Biden as the President-elect some locals looking forward to the future.

“It’s time for a change and I think Joe and Kamala will help us kind of be better to each other I suppose, I hope.” Elmira resident

However, supporters of President Trump questioning the outcome and hoping for legal action.

“We’re sorry that Mr. Trump lost and I hope that he can go to court and prove that he actually did.” Southport resident

“And I think it all has to be decided I think eventually by the Supreme Court as to who will be the next president.” Elmira resident

Kamala Harris is the Vice President-elect and the very first woman and woman of color as VP. Among locals, there’s also a split voice on the thought of her taking office.

“When [Biden] was deciding, I said,’ Oh, I hope he picks Kamala,’ and he did and I was like,’Yes!’.” Elmira resident

“He brought along a woman, a fantastic woman, a Black woman, Asian.” Elmira Heights resident

“I really think that she’s unethical. And I really would hate to see her president but I think she will because I don’t think Old Joe can last long. I’d love to see a woman president before I die, just not her.” Southport resident

The local NAACP Branch President, Georgia Verdier, is excited to see a multi-racial woman as vice president.

“I think is a time in history where we have a woman nominated to become the second in command and I believe it’s time, a women power, and it’s time for us to take our rightful seat at the table. I just believe this combination is going to be good for America and the world.” Georgia Verdier, Elmira/Corning Branch NAACP President

The national division over the race seen here in the Southern Tier.

