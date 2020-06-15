Local response to Gov. Cuomo’s executive orders for police reform

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Both Chemung County and Steuben County leaders said they’ve yet to come up with plans to follow Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order for police reform issued on Friday, but have intentions for the near future.

Gov. Cuomo signed off 3 on reforms today including:

Officers must report a weapon discharged within six hours

Police departments and courts must track arrest data, including race and ethnicity

Police officers are required to provide medical and mental health needs to any person under arrest or in custody who requires it

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said he’s confident in the police’s relationship with the community.

“We’re still trying to work through exactly what the requirements would be,” said Wheeler. “I can say that our sheriffs office has a very good rapport with the community.”

While Chemung County Executive Chris Moss says he’ll be meeting with the sheriffs in the future to discuss how to go about Gov. Cuomo’s executive orders in the county.

“We haven’t done anything as of yet, I’ll be meeting with the sheriff and giving him some direction as to what we’re going to be looking at county-wide,” said Moss.

Wheeler said no specific action has been taken at this time, as they’re trying to decode the exact requirements of the order.

Moss said he doesn’t know when he’ll meet with Sheriff Bill Schrom yet.

Captain of the Elmira Police Department, Anthony Alvernaz, said he hasn’t met with the county yet and hopes in the near future to have a game plan to execute the new orders.

“The Elmira Police department is reviewing the executive order issued by the governor and we’re going to speak with the City counsel as well as Chemung County District Attorney to get an idea of what that looks like as far as how to proceed with court,” said Alvernaz.

18 News reached out to the Schuyler County Sheriff, Chemung County Sheriff, Horseheads Village Police Department, Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen, Horseheads Police Chief and didn’t receive calls back.