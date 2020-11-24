Local restaurant gives hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – For the last 17-years, Billy Schu’s restaurant in Hornell makes and distributes hundreds of free meals for Thanksgiving, and this year they are keeping up with the tradition.

Over 300 people from Canisteo to Arkport will receive Turkey, stuffing, gravy, and all of the traditional holiday sides. Lori Cramp, who owns the restaurant with her husband Ian, says that they can provide this gift with the support from friends and family.

“Pretty much a family affair,” said Cramp. “All of my children pretty much volunteer, and my mother and father, and I have my daughter’s friends that volunteer, local people around here volunteer, which in this small town, we are pretty much all family.”

At the beginning of November, the restaurant collects donations from the community to financially support their mission. Cramp said that her husband starts cooking five days in advance to make all of the meals on time.

“It makes me feel really good because it makes me feel like give back to a lot of people that support my business throughout the year and keep us up and going so it’s a really good feeling,” said Cramp.

Cramp recognizes that due to the Pandemic, many people are struggling, and she hears it first hand when people call to sign up for a free meal.

“When people call, they tell you all of the sad stories, so you get to hear them all, and there is a lot more this year than there are previous years,” said Cramp.

They are looking for a few more volunteers to help deliver food. If you would like to sign up call, (607) 324-9884 between 2 pm -3 pm tomorrow.