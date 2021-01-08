Local restaurant owner facing potential business closure amid orange zone

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The owner of Anderson’s Cozy Corner says he might not last another month under the orange zone restrictions.

Bob Anderson, the owner, said the restaurant has been passed down for two generations. He says he was hoping to keep the legacy alive for at least 50 more years. However, he says his restaurant can’t survive just off to-go orders.

“It’s just depressing,” said Anderson. “Through the first wave, I was doing it basically by myself. This time when we shut down I kept one employee, and my daughter’s helping me out, but, you know, you struggle to go to work every day.”

He said he’s been working at the restaurant since he was 15 on and off throughout the years. However, while following the orange zone restrictions, he says this generational family restaurant may be facing closure.

“There’s just no way because basically we, our business has dropped 75%,” said Anderson. “We’re going on six months and there’s just no way you just run out of money after a while. You can’t lose money for half a year.”

18 News heard back from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office today after nearly a week of reaching out in regards to an update on the orange zone restrictions in Chemung County. For Cuomo’s response and article click here.

Anderson says he is considering following other businesses by defying the restrictions and opening for indoor dining. However, for now, he’s not certain about the future of his restaurant.

