Local restaurant re-opening for indoor dining

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant is re-opening for indoor dining tomorrow but with a few changes following CDC guidelines for customers and employees.

Chemung County is entering phase 3 of re-opening on Friday which means restaurants can now welcome customers to dine inside.

The manager, Cisco Flores, said they’re setting up to practice social distancing for tomorrow.

“We have spacing set up so that we’re remaining six feet separated from each other,” said Flores. “We’re trying to limit bi-directional traffic so we’ll have a dedicated entrance and exit.”

All employees must wear masks and will be asked for a temperature reading at the start of their shift.

Flores is most excited about seeing his regulars coming back to dine-in at the restaurant.

“We’ve had multiple locations here in Elmira since my grandparents owned the restaurant,” said Flores. “We’ve had customers that have been with us for the whole 30 years that we’ve been here. And it’s generations so they’ve come here, they’ve had their kids come here, they had their grandkids come here.”

They plan on also taking out a few tables so that customers can sit six feet apart from each other.