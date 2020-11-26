Local restaurant serves over 500 free Thanksgiving dinners for community

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – BC’s Texas Hots Restaurant served over 500 Thanksgiving dinners in less than 2 hours Wednesday night.

The Owner, Michael Woodard, decided to give back during this difficult year. He and some volunteers provided a free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 25th to those in the community.

“It just feels good to give back and my volunteers came in and did a tremendous job I cannot thank them enough, the community donated, it was just, it was a blessing,” said Woodard. “We really you know stood together as a community and I love it, we took food every place we took food to the homeless under the bridge, cops, firemen, we tried to hit everybody that we did last night.”

Woodard says all those that helped last night were volunteers.

BC’s Texas Hots Restaurant will also provide Christmas dinners on Dec. 23 according to Woodard.

