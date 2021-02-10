Local restaurants look forward to Valentine’s Day

(WETM)- Valentine’s day is this Sunday and 18 News went to Pudgie’s Pizza to find out what they are doing for the day of love.

There’s a sweetheart special which is a heart-shaped pizza and a pizza frette which is a fried dough. They say they are looking forward to a good group of customers.

“We are actually expecting quite a few customers. We’ve done this for the last couple of years now and every year it seems to be growing in popularity,” says Mike Jernberg, the general manager, Pudgie’s Pizza.

After you eat your pizza, if you’re looking for dessert you can support another local business in Corning.

“Valentine’s day is a very good holiday for us is a is a great day for us because it kind of takes the lull of the winter away from us on market street,” says Tom Freeland owner of Dimitri’s Confectionery Treats.

And you don’t have to just wait until the day of to get a special treat. Freeland says, “we have a lot of a lot of sales leading up to it and valentine’s day itself is a pretty popular day this year but there’s a promotion running right now for love you downtown and we have 15% off many of our handmade store chocolates that we make here in the store. And we also have our very popular chocolate covered strawberries, it’s the number one desire gift for valentine’s day here to help with any anything we have in the store.”

Both Treats and Pudgie’s are thankful for the loyal customers who have continued to shop from them even through this pandemic

“It has been a little tough. We are hoping you know with vaccines and stuff that our traffic and people start picking up,” says Freeland.

“The community has been very supportive of us and we’re very thankful for the last year you know they kind of been here to help us, we’d love to see the customers every day that’s why we’re here and support our community,” says Jernberg.