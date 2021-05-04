Local salon owner says lifting restriction not only helps her business but educates future stylists

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Local salons and barbershops are getting a jump start to reopening.

Starting Friday, these businesses can open up to 75% capacity.

For Strands, a local salon on Market Street, this not only allows for more business but also allows the owner to create a new shadow program to help teach future hair stylists.

“The cosmetology students in our area have not been able to have hands-on experience through this year, so I think that it is really important to be able to offer that to the community as a little bit of a step by step for their growth in their future,” said Strands Salon Owner Lindsay Crance.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that most capacity restrictions on businesses will be lifted across the state. This includes food services, retail, gyms, fitness centers, amusement parks, entertainment, hair salons, barbershops, and offices by May 19.

Under 75% capacity, the salon can bring in 3 student shadows, under 100% they can bring in up to 6 students according to Crance.

The choice to open capacity on May 19th is ultimately on the owner of the business.

Cuomo said, “They may make their own economic decisions.”



Crance said that she is not sure when they will make the choice to re-open to 100% capacity.