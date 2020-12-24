Local Salvation Army fundraising suffers during COVID pandemic

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Salvation Army is asking for your help with this year’s fundraising efforts. They have only reached about 50-percent of their goal, this time last year, they were at 90-percent by this point.

From clothing to food, the Salvation Army supports the community in countless ways. But all this takes money that they don’t have they have. Captain Jose Borrero widely attributes the low numbers to the pandemic. He says that they have fewer volunteers to ring the iconic red bells because of COVID, saying some volunteers had to cancel their shifts because they needed to quartern.

Weather also played a role in the low numbers, according to Borrero. He said that snow halted their efforts for almost three days. Borrero is trying to keep positive, but he is worried that if they don’t meet their goal, some of their programs could be affected.

“I don’t want to think about that any of those programs going to get cut,” Borrero said. “I am very hopeful that the community will help us raise it, but yes, you get nervous because it may affect the way that we serve our community, and this is no time for us to be cutting down.”

Borrero said that because of the Pandemic, the community need is greater than ever before, and the organization has more expenses.

“The service that we provide have increased tremendously, especially with food insecurity, and with rental assistance, so we don’t want to cut down services now,” said Borrero.

They even created a program to help children with their virtual learning. Borrero explained that some kids didn’t have access to the internet, or their parents are essential workers and couldn’t leave their kids home all day. This program allows kids to get help with their learning and three meals a day.

If you would like to donate you can on their website.