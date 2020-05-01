Local school districts react to school closures until end of academic year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News spoke to the Elmira, Horseheads and Corning-Painted Post school district superintendents on their plans for the rest of the academic year after Governor Cuomo announced that schools will be closed for school year today.

Elmira City Schools are having a smooth transition so far according to their superintendent.

Initiation with online learning has been very positive, we’ve been very successful with engaging with our students and their families. Our teachers are doing an amazing job of transferring from in-person instruction to online learning. Hillary Austin Elmira City Schools Superintendent

While Horseheads schools are honoring those that are having a difficult year. The superintendent said graduation plans are still in the works for their 2020 graduates.

I every superintendent, every teacher and every administrator wants our students back, but one way or another we’re going to try to honor them, and they’re not a class that’s just been stopped.” Tom Douglas Horseheads Central School Superintendent

The seniors even had an anonymous group stop by Thursday evening to put up signs in their lawns supporting 2020 Horseheads seniors.









From an anonymous group

For those at Corning-Painted Post schools, the superintend has noticed that students just want to return to some normalcy. With this difficult circumstance, he’s worried about the students’ mental health with increased uses of technology.

I mean I have a 4th-grade granddaughter in the school district and she would love to see her friends again. I mean these kids are missing each other, and I think there’s a human element here that when it comes to school. It’s not always about the work. I mean the relationships that people have with one another are equally important. Michael Ginalski Corning-Painted Post School Superintendent

18 News will continue to bring updates on school districts and their plans for graduation.