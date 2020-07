ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Transitioning from online to in-person learning amid a pandemic may be stressful for your children according to a local child psychiatrist from Arnot Health.

For the past few months, students went online to go to school. However, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's address last Wednesday, schools may be opening in the near future. Gov. Cuomo announced that the State would make a decision in the first week of August whether they'll reopen schools in the fall.