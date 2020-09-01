Local swim team takes on Seneca Lake

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – The Glen Gators Swim Team will be swimming the entire length of Seneca Lake in seven-day chunks in the Senica Lake Swim Challenge.

The length that these highschool students will be taking on is 40 miles altogether, and so far, the team has logged about 10 miles.

“We have been training in the lake and my friend’s pond, of course, social distancing, because we didn’t have our junior Olympics where we travel across the states,” said swimmer Amanda Wilbur, 17. “Coach wanted us to celebrate all of our training so we didn’t think it was for nothing,

Wilbur explains that swimming is not a sport that you can just stop training and doing this challenge will help them stay on track.

“…Because we still got goals that we want to accomplish and COVID-19 is not going to stop our team.”