Local T-shirt company gives back with 2020 COVID-19 graduation shirts

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Rainbow lettering in Elmira is fundraising for the Foodbank of the Southern Tier.

For high school 2020 graduates, they’re selling, “Quarantined Seniors” t-shirts. For every purchase they receive, $5 is going towards the Foodbank in an effort to raise money during this hard time.

The owner of the company, Michael Maloney, said schools closing have really hit home.

“We picked out roughly 10 high schools between the Elmira-Binghampton areas and inbetween, so obviously the Notre Dame,” said Maloney. “Yes, I do have a daughter who’s a senior at Notre Dame High School.”

Maloney said the goal is to reach 200 orders, fundraising $1,000 for the Food Bank.

He says so far the response from the community has been fabulous.

The deadline to get a 2020 “Quarantined Seniors” shirt is April 14th at 9 a.m. and the shirts will be available for pickup once schools start re-opening.