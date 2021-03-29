Local tavern featured in new Food Network show

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The secret is out! A local tavern is set to be featured in a new series on Discovery’s Food Network.

According to the restaurant located in Horseheads’ Hanover Square, Beefeater Tavern was approached by Left/Right Productions to participate in the new series, “Chef Boot Camp,” back in 2019.

Details of the high-stakes, high-drama cooking show were released in a press release by the network:

Food Network’s newest series, “Chef Boot Camp,” takes a deep dive into one of the most critical and essential elements of restaurants everywhere—the chefs running the kitchen. The success of a restaurant starts and ends with the food they serve and trouble in the kitchen can jeopardize everything. Enter Cliff Crooks, Culinary Director of a global restaurant brand whose job entails making sure the entire enterprise runs smoothly, including hiring and firing the chefs for each kitchen. Now Cliff is taking his decades of expertise and embarking on a new mission to help struggling chefs from restaurants across the country prove that they deserve to keep running their kitchens. Nominated by their respective restaurant owners, each episode Cliff will put a trio of underperforming chefs through a grueling series of challenges to test their real-world culinary skills and fitness for the role. With their jobs on the line, these chefs will attempt to not only survive but thrive in “Chef Boot Camp” and prove to their owners they have the talent and passion it takes to succeed. “Chef Boot Camp” premieres Thursday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network. Food Network Press Release

Filming began for Beefeater Tavern owners Joe and Stacey White, along with head chef Pat O’Leary, in November of 2019. They will be featured on the second episode of “Chef Boot Camp,” which will air April 15 at 10 p.m. on Food Network.

Photo Courtesy: Beefeater Tavern