Local Thanksgiving community events

(WETM)- Here is a list of local events open to the community to partake in, on Thanksgiving:
- STRC Thanksgiving Day Group Run– Join STRC and Rene Snyder for a 5mi run on the Lackawanna Trail and celebrate what you’re thankful for. (Elmira, N.Y.)
- Thanksgiving Dinner at the Radisson Hotel Corning– Radisson Hotel Corning hosts its annual Thanksgiving Dinner for the public. The culinary team is planning a lavish bounty of seasonal ala carte recipes for dine-in or to-go. (Corning, N.Y.)
- Sam’s Thanksgiving Eve Bash!– The biggest bash of the year feat. Jay Floyd and The Smokin’ Crows! (Sayre, P.A)
- Thanks Giving – Rail House – Thanksgiving eve friends with bennys get down post open mic (Waverly, N.Y.)