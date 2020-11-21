Local Thanksgiving community events

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM-TV) - To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army Empire State Division are working together to make it even easier for people to help others this Christmas.

A 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, which will be out earlier, and, for the first time, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.