Local woman cooks Chicken Barbeque dinner for Bath first responders

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One local woman is giving back to local first responders by cooking a barbeque chicken dinner today.

Earlier this week, Jena Faith, made dinners for the bath volunteer ambulance and she is continuing to do her part again.

She said first responders usually don’t get the thanks they deserve for what they do, and her way of giving back is cooking.

“They go a lot of times unthanked for what they do and not knowing each day that they go out and patrol, they could lose their life,” said Faith. “This is just one way to give back to such a community that has given back to me.”

Faith is doing another BBQ chicken dinner for the Bath Volunteer Fire Department later this week. She makes sure to wear a mask when first responders come for the food.