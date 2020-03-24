1  of  3
Local woman takes matters into her own hands to make masks

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Lynda Sindoni from Van Etten started making masks on Saturday for those that need it.

She began sewing the masks to help friends and family, but with the high demand for masks, she even ended up with orders from California.

Sindoni is taking orders through her Facebook account charging $5 per mask, enough to cover the cost and have some money go back to the community.

“Actually quite a few of my friends contacted me last night and asked me if I was in the process of making anything,” said Sindoni. “I said, ‘No, but do you need something? I will definitely do it if you need it, and then orders just kept pouring in.'”

The pattern for the masks she found online and altered it to fit children.

She’s making three different sizes for children ages 3-6, 7-12 and teenagers through adults. Sindoni says she’ll continue to make the masks for a few weeks until things start to settle down.

