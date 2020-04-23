Locals already receiving SNAP emergency funds for April

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some SNAP recipients are already seeing the emergency allotment funds in their accounts and should keep an eye out for the rest of April.

A law was passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic issuing Emergency Allotment for two months. In New York, those months are March and April.

For any families or individuals receiving less than the maximum benefit for their household size qualify for the emergency funds.

For some, this may mean being able to eat during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yeah I actually just spoke to someone this morning who was a participant in our speaker’s bureau who said that she now will be able to pay her bills for the month and eat because she was looking at a choice there basically,” said Lyndsey Lyman, Advocacy and Education Manager at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

From Mar. 2019, the food bank has seen an increase of 33% in households served from last year’s numbers.

Increase in percent by counties:

Chemung – 91%

Schuyler – 12%

Steuben – 26%

Tioga -30%

Tompkins – 39%

Broome – 51%.

For further information, here’s a web article and here’s the New York State website with information on the Emergency Allotment fund.