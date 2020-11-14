Locals gather in support of President Trump with a car parade

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Locals gathered near Sage Rd. in Pine City to support President Donald Trump, but also to express frustration with Congressman Tom Reed’s congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden.

Two local women, Susan Bryant and Valerie Bouthyette, organized a car parade called “Gathering in Support of President Trump” to start this Saturday at noon. The parade ended in front of Congressman Reed’s office in Corning.

“We’re going from here, we’re ending in Corning. By Congressman Reed’s office,” said Bryant and Bouthyette.

A few days ago, Congressman Tom Reed congratulated President-Elect Biden and reacted to alleged voter fraud allegations from the president.

“It is incumbent upon the president to show the evidence,” said Reed. “That you need to not just make the claim, you have to back it up.”

In response, bothered locals put together this parade calling the congressman, “a typical politician.”

“I would say I felt betrayed because he ran as a Republican, he ran as a Trump supporter,” said Bryant and Bouthyette.

18 News reached out to the congressman for a response in which he released this statement below:

We appreciate, support, and encourage anyone who wants to exercise their constitutional rights and make their voices heard.We support the President’s right to pursue all legal avenues of review to ensure the integrity of the election; it’s my understanding that the intention of the rally is in part to demonstrate support for the President’s right to pursue such a review.

At the same time, we’ve made it clear that we encourage the legal review process to move forward to its conclusion if no evidence of fraud is substantiated by the courts so we can continue to honor our proud, 200+ year history of settling our elections at the ballot box. Nathaniel Sizemore

Communications Director, Rep. Tom Reed

At the start of the parade, Congressman Reed made an appearance and gave cars in the parade thumbs up and waves.

Although he attended the parade, Bryant says she was unable to speak with Reed at any time today. She also says his office was closed when the parade approached it.

On a national scale, supporters of President Trump gathered in Washington, D.C. to protest the election results.

“We would’ve been there if we didn’t already have this planned,” said Bryant and Bouthyette. “We already planned this.”

Locals reflecting the nation’s cry of a political division.

