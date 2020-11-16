Locals petition to “re-gift” Elmira Heights Theater from His Tabernacle church to community

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – More than 1000 locals are signing a petition to have His Tabernacle “re-gift” the Elmira Heights Theater to the community.

18 News received a viewer tip over the weekend of this online petition. Pastor Micheal Spencer tells us what’s changing for the theater.

“We’re gonna run movies just like they did before, except they’re gonna be moral,” said Spencer. “They’ll probably be PG, and this will be a phenomenal location for moms and dads to bring their children and not have to cover their ears. Somebody said very clearly they said, ‘You are going to censor,’ we all censor. I know every parent censors.”

Spencer was hoping to bring the community together with this new ownership. However, there are critics to the change. Some locals who signed the petition have state frustration with this particular new ownership.

Initially the church was excited for the ownership, according to Spencer. However, he said he was saddened by the negative feedback.

“We’re just really happy,” said Spencer. “I think for me it’s just extremely sad seeing the the negative backlash I’ve never met them I don’t know them. What’s really sad to me is that none of them have come to me, you know if you’re going to have a problem with somebody, man up and come talk. “

