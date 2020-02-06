Locals rally for President Trump’s acquittal in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Neighbors are rallying in support of the President’s Acquittal in front of Congressman Tom Reed’s office in Corning tonight.

On this chilly night, people gathered outside the building including Joe Brennan, the Horseheads Republican Party Chair and Ken Miller, Former County Legislator.

Brennan presented a card to a representative of Congressman Reed to thank Reed for his support during the President’s impeachment trial.

One voter from Horseheads, Beckie Austin, says 2016 was the first time she voted, and it was for President Trump.

“Looking at the candidates, I was nervous,” says Austin. “I did my research, so he was my first time ever voting.”

Everyone stuck around to rally their support for the President and for Congressman Tom Reed.