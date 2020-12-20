Locals restaurant owner gives back with free Christmas meal giveaway

(WETM)- One local restaurant owner giving back to his community.

Michael Woodard, owner of BC Texas Hots is hosting another holiday dinner giveaway.

He gave free dinners out for Thanksgiving and he expects an even bigger turnout for this Christmas dinner.

Woodard says, “all the people in the community have been donating and it’s just been wonderful and I think we’re going to be a lot busier than we were for the Thanksgiving one. I love giving back to my community. You know I’ve been working all year with my pastors and stuff at the way center and there’s nothing better than going out in a hard time like this and be able to help somebody out to have a nice hot dinner for the holidays. There hard for everybody. “

This Wednesday the 23rd is the giveaway starting at 5 p.m. until all the food is gone.

It is a drive-thru to follow covid guidelines. All you have to do is pull up to BC Texas Hots and say how many meals you would like.