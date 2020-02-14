Locals show support of making Chemung County a Second Amendment sanctuary county

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) — Over 200 people packed into the Webbs Mills Fire Department in Pine City on Thursday night to support and express their hopes in making Chemung County a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

Steve Felano spoke on behalf of 2ANYS—New York State’s premier civilian rearmament enterprise that secures maximal Second Amendment civil rights by, with and through The People.

“A Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance would be a law that is put on the county books that precludes county officials from enforcing certain state gun control laws. It doesn’t preempt the enforcement of those laws, so the State Police can come in and do that. It just says the county is not gonna participate.” Steve Felano, Founder of 2ANYS

The event was co-organized by the Horseheads Republican Party.

“If the people show up to our meetings at the county level and say that they want to do this sort of thing, then I think that we might have legislators at least willing to listen.” Joe Brennan, Chairman of the Horseheads Republican Party

The Horseheads GOP hasn’t taken an official position as a group on the policy, but is looking to further facilitate the discussion.

Felano said the next step would be to introduce an actual ordinance that’s in its initial, drafted form to county legislators.