Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul visits Watkins Glen for ribbon cutting

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – The completion of the New Seneca Cruise Terminal in Watkins Glen was announced today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Related Content Captain Bills scenic cruises are open for business

Watkins Glen was awarded a $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant by the state, and $500,000 of that money went to the new building. With help from an additional $500,000 private investment, the old Captain Bill’s building that was in the shape of a boat is now a two-story structure to serve as that gateway to Seneca Lake.

“I’ve been everywhere, and I just want to congratulate all of you for transforming what was always a charming little downtown,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “I used to come to visit and hike in the state park, but just in the last few years you’ve been on fire, you are on fire, and it’s so, gratifying to know that state investments can help make this happen.”

According to a pamphlet passed out at the event, the economic impact of the investment is $3,103,443 over the next five years, and 75 percent of the patrons of the new building are estimated to come from outside the region, promoting instate tourism.