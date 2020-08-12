Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul visits Twin Tiers

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul spent part of the day in Watkins Glen to host a roundtable with tourism leaders about how to bounce back after COVID-19 and continue to grow and support local businesses and the tourism industry.

“We’ve learned a lot from individuals representing the wine trail, and the accommodations they made to make it safe, all the way to the corning museum of glass, how safe it is in there, some of the purest air you will find anywhere on the planet as well as supporting places like captain bills and making sure that people know that this is open for business, you can book a beautiful ride on this spectacular lake,” said Hochul.

She says that their objective is to encourage New Yorkers from all across the state to plan their stay-cations inside the state to help boost the economy.