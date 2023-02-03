MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — The Tioga County 911 Center has been made aware of the power outages impacting residents in Tioga County and has declared the Mansfield Fire Hall a temporary warming center for those impacted.

The fire hall can be found at 381 S. Main St. in Mansfield and is currently staffed to aid individuals in need of shelter as temperatures continue to drop. The crew inside the fire hall will be there until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, depending on if anyone shows up at the facility.

The staff will be on call and can return to the fire hall if needed, if anyone goes to the fire hall and no one is there, they’re asked to call the Tioga County Emergency Services non-emergency line at 570-724-4666 so that the proper staff can be notified.

According to First Energy Corp’s outage map, outages are still detected in the Mansfield area with 500-1500 people without power. The map claims that power is expected to be restored around 9 p.m., but during a call with the Tioga County 911 center, they told 18 News the outages have been very sporadic.

They said with the winds there have been a lot of trees going down in areas and knocking down power lines, and that the power had been out for a few hours already.