Mansfield University hosts in-person commencement

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Students were finally able to celebrate their graduation this morning after a postponed commencement at Mansfield University.

The original ceremony was scheduled to be in early May. However it was pushed back to Saturday due to the pandemic.

The President of the University, Dr. Charles Patterson, congratulated students for not only receiving their degrees but doing so amid a global pandemic.

“It is your time to celebrate all that you’ve accomplished at Mansfield University as well as the adversity that you’ve overcome in the spring,” said Patterson. “Life is hard enough even without a pandemic, but you’ve proven your resilience by getting to this point despite the disruptions you faced in the spring.”

The commencement was in-person but live-streamed to limit the number of audience members. Even 18 News was unable to physically attend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now