Mansfield University hosts in-person commencement

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Students were finally able to celebrate their graduation this morning after a postponed commencement at Mansfield University.

The original ceremony was scheduled to be in early May. However it was pushed back to Saturday due to the pandemic.

The President of the University, Dr. Charles Patterson, congratulated students for not only receiving their degrees but doing so amid a global pandemic.

“It is your time to celebrate all that you’ve accomplished at Mansfield University as well as the adversity that you’ve overcome in the spring,” said Patterson. “Life is hard enough even without a pandemic, but you’ve proven your resilience by getting to this point despite the disruptions you faced in the spring.”

The commencement was in-person but live-streamed to limit the number of audience members. Even 18 News was unable to physically attend.