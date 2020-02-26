Mardi Gras Celebration at the Green Derby in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers Jazz Society held it’s annual celebration at the Green Derby in Elmira with proceeds going towards Meals on Wheels of Chemung County.

The small bar was bustling with Mardi Gras beads, masks, and more festivities.

All proceeds went to Meals on Wheels with the funds helping ensure meals for those that need it. Meals on Wheels specifically targets providing local seniors with healthy and delicious meals.

The executive director of Meals on Wheels, Darlene Ike, says this is one of their major fundraisers.

“Well this is our typical Mardi Gras festival that’s been going on for 11 years now,” Ike. “The proceeds will come and stay locally with meals on wheels. We will be using it to buy food that will be used and purchased to do the meals for all the clients.”

They had raffles tp raise money and good food and music from Blue Eyed Soul for attendees to enjoy.