Mark Twain Golf Course busy amid pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Father’s Day means golfing for many dads but with a global pandemic, the Mark Twain Golf Course is actually having better business.

Father’s Day brings in a different crowd from all around and even from out of town, according to the General Manager of the Mark Twain Golf Course, Jay Turcsik.

“I think the golf course has been generally pretty busy you know with people wanting to get outside and do stuff,” said Turcsik. “Partly probably because of being in ‘lockdown’ for months without being able to do much around town. I think we’ve been busier first day since we’ve been open.”

He said they lost about two to three weeks of profit during the time their course was shut down by the State. However, he said they’ve been busy ever since the reopening in April.

Now, people are allowed to travel on golf carts with more than one person in the vehicle.