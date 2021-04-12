Market Street restaurant prepares to re-open after months of closure

CORNING, NY (WETM) – After closing its doors for nearly half a year, Market Street Brewing Company & Restaurant is getting ready to welcome customers with a grand reopening tomorrow.

The owners felt it was safer to shut down for a few months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They said it was also the most cost-effective option for the popular restaurant.

“I can’t wait to be able to serve drinks, see our customers again, see our staff again, be a part of the community,” said Pelham McClellan, manager, Market Street Brewing Company & Restaurant. “And with vaccination numbers going up, I hope to see more and more people walking up and down the street, creating that Market Street aspect that we all came to love.”

During its pause, they’ve renovated parts of the restaurant, including adding new heaters, a seasonal menu, and more.

The restaurant will post updates on their Facebook.

