Market Street trick-or-treating has been canceled

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Halloween is going to look very different this year in the City of Corning due to the coronavirus.

The annual tradition of Market Street businesses passing out candy to trick-or-treaters has been canceled, according to the President of Corning Area Business Alliance (CABA), Sean Lukasik. After communicating with the local businesses, Lukasik spoke with the Steuben County Department of Health Director Darlene Smith.

“Darlene recommended that the trick-or-treating on Market Street, which typically attracts hundreds of familie0,s is probably not a good idea,” said Lukasik. “Particularly given the spike in cases here in Steuben county and Chemung county over the past week or so.”

Also, door-to-door trick-or-treating is canceled in the City of Corning, according to our media partner, The Leader.