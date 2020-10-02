Market Street trick-or-treating has been canceled

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Halloween is going to look very different this year in the City of Corning due to the coronavirus.

The annual tradition of Market Street businesses passing out candy to trick-or-treaters has been canceled, according to the President of Corning Area Business Alliance (CABA), Sean Lukasik. After communicating with the local businesses, Lukasik spoke with the Steuben County Department of Health Director Darlene Smith.

“Darlene recommended that the trick-or-treating on Market Street, which typically attracts hundreds of familie0,s is probably not a good idea,” said Lukasik. “Particularly given the spike in cases here in Steuben county and Chemung county over the past week or so.”

Also, door-to-door trick-or-treating is canceled in the City of Corning, according to our media partner, The Leader.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator