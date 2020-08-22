Master K’s BBQ grand opening in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Master K’s BBQ had their grand opening this morning at 11 a.m. and the shop is located at 511 Broadway St.

They plan on staying open today until 7 p.m. or until they run out.

The business was a popular food truck in Sayre Pennsylvania before they found a permanent location. This spot took about a year to establish according to one of the owners, Tricia Brown. Her fiance and she opened up Master K’s BBQ in Southport, and are having specials for their grand opening.

“We are doing a pulled pork special, with pulled pork and fries for $7, and we have dollar hot dogs as well,” said Brown. “I’m just excited and relieved and I just hope everyone enjoys the food.”

The concept behind the business started off with a barbeque fundraiser for Tricia’s cheer team. From there, they received more requests for their food until it lead to a physical location for the business.