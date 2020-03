ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Last week, one of Elmira Police Department’s patrol cars suffered a flat tire in the area of College Ave. and W. Gray St.

Typically, the process of changing the tire takes more than an hour.

The officer and vehicle would be removed from patrol for that time. However, the mechanics were able to change the officer’s tires in minutes

Elmira PD doesn’t know the names of the mechanics that helped, but wants to thank these great citizens for their assistance.