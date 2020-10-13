Meeting on waste facility due to lack of environmental statement in Schuyler County

TOWN OF CAYUTA, NY (WETM)- The Schuyler County Legislature will vote tonight on a resolution that opposes a proposed solid waste materials recovery facility in the Town of Cayuta.

A draft of the resolution calls upon the Department of Environmental Conservation, DEC, to reject the proposal of Alternative Waste Services Inc pending a revised application, additional public comment, and “a full, fair, and exhaustive environmental review of this project.” The draft was passed in the legislature’s Community Development and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday, according to the County.

“The legislator hasn’t taken a position in support or opposition of the facility itself right now,” said Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn. “They are asking the DEC give it the thorough review that it deserves, and to do so that they need accurate information submitted from the applicant before that.”

If built, the materials recovery facility would be 10,575 square feet off of NYS Route 13. According to the draft resolution, they would accept municipal solid waste, construction, and demolition debris, and source-separated recyclables. In September, a full environmental impact statement was waived by the DEC. This was done “after finding that the project would result in no significant adverse impacts on the environment,” according to the County.

Due to public outreach, officials of the county say that they reviewed the proposal and found problems within the application, “which appear to be unaddressed or insufficiently addressed by the DEC review,” the draft resolution notes.

“Among the public concerns cited in the draft resolution are that the facility could have potential negative impacts on tourism, agriculture, and human health due to truck traffic and water pollution, as well as worries about possible expansion. Therefore, the draft resolution requests that Alternative Waste Services submit a revised application to address legitimate areas of concern prior to any DEC decision on the project,” the County said in a statement.

The public on both sides spoke with the committee as well as a speaker from Seneca Lake Guardian, a nonprofit advocacy group, a representative of Alternative Waste Services, and the Cayuta Town Board before the draft was passed according to the county.

County Planning Director Kristin VanHorn, with input from County Administrator Tim O`Hearn, County Attorney Steven Getman, and Committee Chairman Mark Rondinaro, submitted the resolution according to the county statement.

“The full legislature will consider the resolution at its meeting Tuesday, October 13, at 6:30 pm at the Schuyler County Human Services Complex in Montour Falls. The public is invited to attend. COVID-19 social distancing, crowd sizes, and other safety measures will be in place.”

A copy of the draft resolution is available here. The proposal is awaiting final DEC approval.