HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell will be milling four streets starting August 3.

There will be no parking on the following streets after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hill Street (from West Street to Cass Street)

Elm Street (from Center Street to Riverside Place)

Maple Street (from Pearl Street to the dead end)

Greeley Lane

The city is asking people to find new routes and new places to park before the milling starts.