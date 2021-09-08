Missing Beaver Dams teen found in woods “experiencing significant medical event”

ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) – A 19-year-old woman was found by Forest Rangers in Schuyler County after going missing on September 1.

At 9:00 a.m. on September 1, Schuyler County 911 notified New York Forest Ranger William Roberts of a missing 19-year-old from Beaver Dams.

Ranger Roberts interviewed the woman’s mother and started conducting searches along frequented trails. Using additional cellphone data information, Ranger Roberts and two Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies pinpointed the woman’s location.

When the group found her, the woman was “experiencing a significant medical event that required immediate medical attention”. She was carried out of the woods and transferred to Schuyler County ambulance to go to a local hospital.

All resources were clear of the scene by 1:05 p.m.