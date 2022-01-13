MLK event ‘We cannot walk alone’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira/Corning Branch of the NAACP together with Corning Museum of Glass (CMOG) and Corning Black Employees Network (CBEN) has scheduled its annual Dr. M. L. King Celebration on Thursday, January 20, 2022, beginning at 6:00pm.

The speaker will be Rev. Gerald Glover, pastor of Resurrection Tabernacle here in Elmira, NY. The event will be Virtual, and the theme is Dr. M. L. King: “We Cannot Walk Alone.” The theme is taken from one of Dr. King’s direct quotes, and it is uniquely connected to the local branch focus for 2022, which is “Unity in the Community.

President of the NAACP Corning/Elmira branch says, “I hope the public will tune in because the king ideas and messages are just as relevant today as it was during the days of his life and his times. We’re dealing with some of the same key issues that he was addressing. And if we could all get on board… because there’s power unity… get on board and start addressing community issues. I believe that we can make a difference.”

To participate in this event clink on the link.