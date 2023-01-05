ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Marc Rubin is a local painter here in the Elmira area. He’s been painting for 25 years and studied under artist Tom Buechner in upstate New York for 10 years.

While his primary focus is oil paintings, Rubin actually started out as a graphic designer. While that isn’t his primary focus anymore, he still does offer graphic designs as well as branding. Rubin has work all over the area for example, he designed the New York Sports and Fitness logo.

When it comes to oil painting, Rubin likes to take everyday objects and create a story. He realizes that not everyone will see the image the way he does to which he encourages others to share their opinions with him.

Rubins work can be seen in galleries all over like Scranton, PA; Corning and Greenport, NY; New Jersey, South Carolina, Virginia and more.

One thing that Rubin really enjoys is teaching others to paint. He’s taught at Elmira College and at 171 Cedar Arts. Now, he teaches classes at his studio in downtown Elmira. Rubin teaches everyone from beginner to advanced, providing everything you’d need to be successful.

The photos attached above are some of Rubins art and graphic designs he’s created over the years. All of these and more can be found on his website. As for classes, Rubin says if you have a group of people that want to come in and paint, he’ll find a time and date that works best for you and your group. To learn more about the classes, more information can be found by clicking here.