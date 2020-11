ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 18 News was on the scene of a two-car motor vehicle accident in the City of Elmira Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of W Church St. and Hoffman St. around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say one individual suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on the cause of the accident.

18 News will have more information as it becomes available.