Motorcycle safety tips

(WETM)- With New York reopen and 4th of July weekend ahead, many are hitting the roads, including motorcyclists. But, just last weekend there were two fatal motorcycle accidents.



18 news reached out to a Watkins Glen motorcycle shop to find out what people can do to ride safely. Keith Lane, General manager of Lanes Yamaha, says “number one is make sure they’re wearing proper safety gear. Make sure they have a helmet, gloves, long sleeves jacket preferred. And then, just watching all the other traffic and riding super defensively.” Lane says when it comes to picking a helmet the big thing is to make sure it’s a DOT approved helmet.

Lanes also says, “be aware of your abilities and your surroundings, to make sure that you don’t put yourself in a position to have to make a really quick decision and not have an out. Always give yourself a lane to get away from anything.”