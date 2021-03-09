Multi-structural fire in Woodhull

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM)- According to scanner reports a structure fire broke out on County Route 127 in the town of Woodhull around 4 o’clock this morning.

Reports from the scanners say the fire started in a garage located 50 feet from the road. That fire then turned into multiple structures. Mutual aide was called to assist with the blaze.

There has been no word if the fire has been put out, or if anyone was injured. This is a developing story so stick with 18 News both on air and online for the latest developments