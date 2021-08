ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 18 News was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 86 in Elmira Monday night.

Reports of the crash came into the 18 newsroom just after 7:30 p.m.

Our reporter on the scene said westbound traffic near exit 56 was moved to one lane as the scene was cleared by officials. It has since reopened.

It’s unknown at this time if there were any injuries. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

