Multiple fire departments respond to duplex structure fire in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple fire departments were called to a structure fire that broke out at a duplex on Sly Ave. Wednesday night.

Witnesses tell 18 News that everyone made it out of the Corning duplex on time.

Two dogs and two cats were inside the residence at the time of the fire. The fire was extinguished and the animals were removed after sustaining heat and smoke inhalation.

Local veterinarians from the Towne & Country Veterinary Hospital were reportedly on hand assisting the animals.

There is currently no word on the status of the animals or the cause of the fire. The fire remains under investigation and 18 News will have more details as they become available.