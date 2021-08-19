Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire near Pine City

(WETM) – Multiple fire departments have responded to a structure fire in Pine City-Big Flats area on Thursday morning, August 19.

The fire was reported a little before 10 a.m. on Far Rockaway Road and smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

18 News was unable to get close to the fire due to the one-lane road, but the departments that responded included Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Company, Webbs Mills, the Big Flats Fire Department, and City of Elmira.

18 News will continue to follow the story and provide more information as it becomes available.