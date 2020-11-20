Multiple sources speak out on Heights Theater controversy

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One Elmira Heights Business Association founder and former technician at the theater are speaking out on His Tabernacle’s ownership of the Elmira Heights Theater.

“The official stance of the Elmira Heights Business Association is neutral and we welcome all business and all entrepreneurs to the Village of Elmira Heights,” said Shaun Marks, one of the founders of EHBA.

The independent contractor and former technician for the theater, Scott Badeau, believes the pandemic may be causing additional stress on the matter.

“I mean nobody really knows what’s going on right now,” said Badeau. “That’s why I think everyone’s kind of voicing an opinion. I mean COVID’S kind of messed up industries with the theaters. So it’s kind of one of those things where it’s like if we can keep it and make sure it stays the way it is, I think it would help out a lot of people like mentally. “

He says he has nothing against the new owner but has hopes that this only original single-stage theater in this area would stay the same.

“I don’t have anything bad to say about the church or anybody else,” expressed Badeau. “As far as I’m concerned I would like to have it stay the same. I mean for a potential venue for work, for artists, for anybody in bands.”

His Tabernacle’s Pastor Micheal Spencer looking forward to the new ownership as a means to bring the community together.

“We are very excited to participate with our community,” said Spencer. “We would love to keep it for the community in doing movies.”

While expressing his gratitude towards the previous owners for the donation.

“It was a extremely generous offer from the LLC,”

The previous owners speaking out with this statement below:

There’s also tax impactions involved with this new ownership. According to the Chemung County tax website the theater paid more than $9,000 a year between the county, school and village. Now that money has to come from a different source.

